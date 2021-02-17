Asharami Synergy promotes girls in science initiative in Kenya

Asharami Synergy Limited Kenya has committed to promote gender parity initiatives in Kenya in a bid to encourage more girls to seek careers in science.

Country Manager Debola Adesanya has said getting more African youths involved in science remains one of the continent’s surest platforms to achieving accelerated growth and development.

In commemoration of the 11th February, a day set aside for celebrating the achievement and encouraging the participation of women and girls in science, Asharami Synergy took its awareness campaign to the Alliance Girls High School in Kenya.

“Science is at the foundation of what Africa needs to take advantage of the huge potential it has in its robust youth population and abundant resources. Asharami Synergy is delighted to take this all-important step of creating awareness and supporting initiatives that will give more Kenyan boys and girls access into the world of science,” said Adesanya.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Alliance Girls Principal, Virginia Gitonga said the institution had continued to witness more interest from the girls and would continue to support their dreams of becoming great scientists from Africa.

“We are grateful to Asharami Synergy for spearheading this initiative of promoting more participation of girls in science. With the support of Asharami Synergy and more stakeholders, the future definitely looks bright for Kenyan youths,” said Gitonga.

According to the African Development Bank, less than 25 per cent of African higher education students are in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) fields, with majority of students studying social sciences and humanities.

The has led to a dearth in domestic STEM workforce and consequently, outsourcing of STEM jobs in Africa to other countries, including the U.S, China, and India.

“The beauty of science is that it unites people despite their race, religion, and ethnicity as they come together to solve problems facing our society. A great example is the COVID 19 pandemic. That’s why is important to encourage young people especially girls to embrace science by rising against the social stereotypes,” said Branice Kazira Otiende, one of the students at Alliance Girls.