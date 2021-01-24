Asia’s ‘El Chapo’ arrested in Amsterdam

The effort to arrest Mr Tse, Operation Kungur, involved about 20 agencies from continents across the globe with AFP taking the lead, according to Reuters.

Tse Chi Lop is suspected by police of running a vast drug cartel in Asia that rakes in up to $17 billion a year, drawing comparisons to El Chapo and Pablo Escobar. But unlike the Latin drug lords, little is known about him https://t.co/jK85ltIRVI pic.twitter.com/R3UbgiJznQ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2019

Mr Tse is rumoured to have moved between Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan in recent years.

He previously spent nine years in prison after being arrested on drug trafficking charges in the US in the 1990s.