Asike joins Swedish Side IF Karlstad Fotboll

The long serving Tusker FC captain Eugene Asike has left the club following the positive talks on a move to Swedish side IF Karlstad Fotboll where he will sign a one and a half year deal with the second tier club.

Asike has had two different stints with Tusker FC over the last six years, winning two Premier League titles, one FKF Cup title and was named as defender of the year last season as the team captain.

“We thank Eugene for his services to the club. He has been a loyal servant and a dedicated players since when he first moved here and we are happy for his progress. He has diligently led this squad as captain over the last three seasons and we truly appreciate his dedication,” said club chairman Dan Aduda.

Asike’s last match for Tusker was the FKF Premier League tie against Vihiga Bullets in Nairobi where he unfortunately picked up an injury on his nose that required a minor surgery.

"There have been ups and downs but looking back, the good memories overwhelm the bad memories. I have had a good time at the club and developed as a player."

As he leaves the country for a new adventure in Sweden, Asike has paid tribute to the 12 time Kenya Premier League champions.

“I have had a good time at Tusker FC over the last six years. There have been ups and downs but looking back, the good memories overwhelm the bad memories. I have had a good time at the club and developed as a player. Being given the captaincy also gave me more responsibilities and I want to say thank you to the entire Tusker family,” he said.

He becomes the second player to leave Tusker this season after winger Boniface Muchiri left early in the season for the military and will join Ulinzi Stars after completing recruit training.

Last season, top scorer Henry Meja also left for Sweden, joining top tier side AIK.

The brewers will however not be short of cover as the pair of Christopher Oruchum and Charles Momanyi have been rock solid at the back since Asike was sidelined for a month with a nose fracture.