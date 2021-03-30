ASNET lauds Govt after conclusion of the UK-Kenya Trade negotiations

The Agriculture Sector Network (ASNET) has commended the Government for spearheading the favorable conclusion of the UK-Kenya Trade negotiations.

In a statement, ASNET says, “The milestones achieved with the agreement will facilitate the continued duty and quota-free access of Kenya exports to the UK as they do in the EU market bloc, and secure foreign exchange earnings. The sector acknowledges the agreement will enhance competitiveness of Kenya’s leading agricultural exports namely cut flowers, fresh produce, coffee and tea even as we look forward to the expansion of the list to include other products.”

The Board of Directors, members and the entire agriculture sector, lauded the role played by the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development led by Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina and her team saying they demonstrated leadership during the UK-Kenya Trade negotiations.

“We thank the Ministry for according players in the agriculture sector the opportunity to present their views on the UK Kenya Free Trade Agreement. We acknowledge the importance of Public Private Partnerships in driving the Kenyan economy and also enabling a conducive business environment,” They said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



ASNET says Agriculture plays a leading role in Kenya’s economy and is a critical pillar to the Country’s development strategy.

It is estimated that more than 75 percent of Kenyans livelihoods depend on the sector which contributes about 33% per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs more than 40 % of the total population.

This calls for facilitation in all the key areas to enable the sector to thrive.

“Since the vast majority of Kenya’s poor depend on smallholder agriculture increasing their productivity can contribute immensely to improving food security, increasing rural incomes, lowering poverty levels and growing the economy,” ASNET said.

ASNET the umbrella body of the agriculture sector in Kenya was launched in February, 2020 through a partnership of KEPSA, KNCCI, SDG Partnership Platform of the United Nations with support from BAF, Elgon Kenya Limited, like minded business associations, partners and other stakeholders.

Its key role is to coordinate agriculture sector actors in Kenya through various mechanisms to engage in policy advocacy to promote productivity, competitiveness and attract investment.

It seeks to participate in the development of the sector through partnerships and collaboration with stakeholders along the value chains.