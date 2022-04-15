Aspirant demands repeat of Uasin Gishu Senatorial seat nomination

Uasin Gishu Senatorial Aspirant Kipchumba Karori now wants the UDA primaries for the seat repeated claiming they were not free and fair.

Karori has accused his opponent Governor Jackson Mandago of bribery and intimidationsaying he used County resources to influence the primaries.

“As at 8pm last night, I was leading with about 4000 votes. County staff were dispatched to various stations to add votes and hence the delay in polling stations submitting their final tally,” He said.

Karori says they have documented evidence of about 40 polling stations where Mandago and his team used something he termed as ‘equalizing votes’ where to increase Mandago’s tally.

“I assure my supporters we are still on course. I have asked my lawyers to write to the party on the concerns we have raised. Fairness wasn’t served on us. We know Ksh 6m was used last night,” He claimed.

He says UDA must ensure fairness for all aspirants and should not favour the privileged candidates at the expense of others.

“We will not accept the results as they are. We have evidence to prove that Mandago gained undue advantage by throwing out my agents from polling stations.

Karori says some polling stations recorded more votes than the number that turned out to vote, a scheme he claims was hatched by Mandago.