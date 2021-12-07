Assessment of Global Partnership for Education project kicks off

The Government in consultation with development partners in education is set to assess the impact of a Global Partnership for Education funded project on numeracy education in classes three and four in public primary schools.

The project, worth USD88.4million, and implemented by the World Bank, in 2015, was aimed at improving the teaching and learning of Mathematics of over 7 million pupils in the early years of learning in over 20 thousand public primary schools across the country.

Senior Government officials, GPE’s Senior Operations officer Mr. Wario Omuro, and Chief of Education, UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa, Mr Saidou Jallow are leading the Education Development Partnership Consultative Group (EDPCG) in a joint closing Project Support Mission of the Project, dubbed Primary Education Development Project (PRIEDE).

The officials held an entry meeting yesterday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to assess the implementation status of the project before they visit schools in selected counties later in the week.

The Director for Projects Coordination and Delivery, Mr. Elijah Mungai thanked the development partners in education, saying their support had helped the country improve systems for managing education in the country.

The project also targeted 4,000 low performing schools in each county and ASAL counties in particular by strengthening School Management (SIP) and Accountability for results in the delivery of primary education in the.

GPE supports close to 70 developing country governments to develop good quality education sector plans.

The GPE is a product of the 2000 Dakar framework of action when the international community declared that ‘no country with a credible sector plan will be thwarted from achieving the Education for All goals by lack of resource’.

Since 2002, The GPE has been helping developing country partners develop and implement sound education sector plans.