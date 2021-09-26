Assistant Warden missing three weeks on, KWS appeals to public for help

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Assistant Warden Francis Oyaro is still missing since last month 26th August 2021, marking three weeks today.

In an appeal to the public by KWS, the management says they continue to work with other relevant government agencies to help trace the missing warden.

Members of the public are also being urged to report any information that may assist the investigation to the nearest police station or KWS station.

The public can also be reached on the Toll-Free telephone number 0800 597 000.

Chronology Of What Happened

Oyaro applied for leave and was granted to be away from duty and to resume on 6th September 2021.

The officer is then believed to have travelled from the Marsabit Station on Saturday, 28th August 2021 using a KWS van, which was heading to Nairobi.

He is then believed to have alighted in Nanyuki town to connect to Nakuru about mid-day, to see his family.

However, three days later, Wednesday 1st September 2021, Oyaro’s sister called and informed the Marsabit National Park Deputy Senior Warden that he had not arrived home on Saturday, 28th August 2021 as expected.

The Deputy Senior Warden then reported the officer’s disappearance to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Marsabit County.