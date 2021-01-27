AstraZeneca defends EU vaccine rollout plan

He added: “We’ve also had teething issues like this in the UK supply chain. But the UK contract was signed three months before the European vaccine deal. So with the UK we have had an extra three months to fix all the glitches we experienced.

“Would I like to do better? Of course. But, you know, if we deliver in February what we are planning to deliver, it’s not a small volume. We are planning to deliver millions of doses to Europe, it is not small.” Also Read Top adviser says France at 'emergency' virus point

Mr Soriot also said AstraZeneca was working on a vaccine with Oxford University that would target the South African variant of the coronavirus.

Scientists have warned there is a chance the South African variant may harm the effectiveness of current vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is already being used in the UK but has not yet been approved by the EU, although the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to give it the green light at the end of this month.

The bloc signed a deal in August for 300 million doses, with an option for 100 million more. The EU had hoped that, as soon as approval was given, delivery would start straight away, with some 80 million doses arriving in the 27 nations by March.

The EU has ordered 600 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being used on patients around the bloc. Also Read Six die of Covid-19 as 141 test positive