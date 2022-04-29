Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyer’s concerns

Live Nation lawyers have raised concerns that the documentary could prejudice the jury.

The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a documentary set for release on Friday, April 29th.

However, lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from the documentary called Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy, could “taint the jury pool.” A gag order has been issued in the case, but Live Nation’s lawyers say an attorney who filed lawsuits related to the tragedy also co-produced the documentary.

Charlie Minn, the film’s director, said he believes he has made a balanced and fair film that tries to show the public what happened. “My job is to make the most truthful, honest, sincere documentary from the victim’s point of view … We need to know about these stories to prevent it from happening again.”

According to Minn, the film highlights what concertgoers experienced and what led to the tragedy.