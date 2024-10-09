Kenyan rappers Asum Garvey and Dr Reign unveiled their joint album, ‘Awesum Reign: The Stance,’ to a packed house at the Mageuzi Hub in Nairobi.

The listening party comes after the release of the album which debuted in late September.

The event, dubbed Awsum Reign: The Stance Reveal Party, was organised in partnership with Martell Blue Swift, Mageuzi Hub, Baze Radio and Cosmo Lounge.

It brought together industry peers, family, and friends to celebrate the album.

Speaking after the event, rapper, songwriter, and audio engineer Asum Garvey shared his excitement, saying there has been an amazing energy around the album.

“I feel energized and proud to have created a timeless piece with Dr. Reign.”

The reveal party let the audience listen to the music as the artists peeled the album’s layers.

They offered insights, behind-the-scenes, and inspiration for the tracks while performing some of the songs for the audience.

Calvin Wanguku, General Manager of Baze Radio, moderated the podcast-style session and streamed it live on Baze Radio, allowing fans to experience the conversion.

The exclusive event, a star-studded affair, had notable media and Kenyan music industry figures in attendance.

They came in good numbers to support the duo. Artists Boutross, Juliani, Fena Gitu, and Groovy Jo were among them.

Media personalities Calvin (Baze Radio), Mr. Fabz (Trace FM), and Amina (NTV) showed up, too.

Activist Boniface Mwangi also graced the event and spoke on the importance of good governance alluding to the sub-theme of the album.

In addition to the album launch, Dr. Regn made a significant announcement.

He revealed that he had been appointed the new brand influencer for the renowned French Cognac House, Martell.

”I’ve entered a brand partnership with Martell as a Martell Blue Swift VSOP influencer,” Dr Reign announced.

“It was a perfect and timely opportunity because I love Cognac. It fits perfectly into my lifestyle, that I don’t hide from the public eye,” he added.

While originally intended to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, ‘Awesum Reign: The Stance’ is a mirror to society.

Some tracks reflect Kenya today, highlighting themes such as poor working conditions, corruption, political impunity, and poor governance.

“Out my melanin, Mbili and Kazi are really in tune with what’s happening in the political space.

“This was us making a stance and challenging the status quo as artists who are conscious about what is happening in the country because we are citizens first,” said Asum Garvey.