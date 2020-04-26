At least 300 families displaced by floods in Tana River

At least 300 families living along River Tana have been displaced by floods as the effects of ongoing rains continue to be felt across the country.

The development comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta called on Kenyans living in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds.

The residents have been displaced by floods barely three months after returning to their homes after water levels left them living in displacement camps in December.

The most affected areas are Ziwani, Bakuyu, Bulla Sheikh, Widsor and Mororo in Tana River County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The victims are now forced to camp at ATC grounds, Kazuku primary school, Young Muslim and those from Mororo have taken shelter along the Garissa – Nairobi highway.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of the country over the next five days.

Arid Lands Development Focus CEO Ahmed Ibrahim said the situation at the displacement camps remains dire as a majority of the displaced families are victims of the desert locust who destroyed their crops, leaving them with no food.

In Kajiado Central sub-county, several villages have been cut off by raging flash floods leaving residents fearing for their lives

At Torosei village, residents are unable to access the nearby Ibisil town which they depend on to earn their daily bread as well as acquire basic necessities.

At Metto village, several homesteads have been marooned by flash floods which have left roads in the area impassable.

Kajiado County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha urged the locals to move to safer grounds so as to avert further floods related damage.

These even as religious leaders called on Kenyans to move to safer grounds and follow the government’s guidelines during the rainy season.