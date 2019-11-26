At least 5,000 people displaced by floods in Trans Nzoia County

At least 5,000 people have been displaced and property worth millions of shillings lost to floods in Trans Nzoia County following ongoing heavy rains.

Kwanza Sub County is the worst hit with at least 1,000 households affected by floods in different areas.

Kwanza Deputy County Commissioner Emanuel Ngala Mwachiro said the government in conjunction with Kenya Red Cross were assessing the situation and taking appropriate measures to help those affected.

Last week, Devolution and ASAL Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa gave 800 iron sheets to 40 families of flood victims in Namanjalala.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The most affected areas include Namanjala, Kapomboi, Kobos and Kapkoi where people have moved to safer grounds to avoid causalities.

Namanjalala location Chief Joab Sambruma said that at least 4,000 people have been affected in his location and 40 houses destroyed.

“The Kenya Red Cross is already assessing the area and giving psychosocial counselling to the affected victims,” he said.

In areas such as Kobos, the flooding was caused by water from Kobos Dam that burst its banks flooding lower areas of Sabwami A and B villages.

Speaking to KNA in Kobos, one farmer Mary Chepkosgei said that her maize that was ready for harvest had been swept away by floods.

Devolution CS also disclosed that the government has set aside Sh20 million to construct dykes in the region to find a lasting solution to flooding that has affected the area for a long time.