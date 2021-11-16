At least 6 dead, 33 injured in Uganda bomb blasts

Two bomb explosions in Kampala, Uganda killed at least 6, 3 suicide bombers and 3 other people on Tuesday. 33 people have been injured with 5 of them in critical condition.

According to the Ugandan Police, first blast CCTV footage shows a man putting on a black jacket and a back pack detonating himself while the second blast was carried out by two suicide bombers on motorcycles.

“The fresh footage on CCTV clearly indicate how a male adult, putting on a black jacket, and carrying a back pack, detonated himself. He died instantly and the spillover effect caused additional injuries to police officers and other civilians who were within a radius of 30 metres.” Uganda Police indicated

Police have also confirmed that the bomb blasts were suicide attacks by radicalized groups linked to Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) and Ugandan rebels working in IS and Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC).

The Suicide attackers are said to have used Improvised explosive devices made from readily available materials in the markets.

“These kinds of threats remain significant because IEDs and suicide bomb jackets can easily be built from common household items found in local markets, retail shops and supermarkets,” said Uganda’s Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga

Police believe bomb threats are still active and there are more local terror cells calling upon Ugandans to be vigilant.

“It clearly shows that the ADF linked radicalized groups, still have a desire to carry out lethal attacks, on soft targets, with suicide attackers and improvised explosive devices We assure all Ugandans and visitors that we are relentlessly pursuing terror threats,” said Enanga

The explosion occurred at Raja Chambers, along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala while the other was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station in Kampala.

The attacks comes a month after two suicide bomb attacks were reported in Kampala one at a bus heading upcountry and another at a bar.