At least nine candidates to vie in Rurii Ward MCA by-election

This follows the death of the late John Mburu popularly known as Wamaria two months ago.

The race is set to be a two-horse race between Jubilee Party and UDA.

The by-election is also being perceived as a contest between Governor Francis Kimemia who is supporting whoever will win the Jubilee nomination and Member of Parliament Faith Gitau who will support the UDA candidate.

Already five Jubilee candidates will face off in the party nominations set for March 20.

Among them is the daughter of the deceased Mary Mburu, Peter Thenji, former MCA Wahome Kamoche, Festus Kamau and David Njoroge.

Muraya Giathaiga and Mbugua Mugo are vying on a UDA ticket, Wangechi Mungaon a PEP ticket while Gerald Gitome is contesting for the seat as an independent candidate.

Governor Francis Kimemia met those vying on the Jubilee Party ticket in Ol Kalou town together with party mobilizers where he exonerated himself from allegations that he had a prefered candidate.

He exuded confidence that the Jubilee Party will clinch the seat come nomination day.

Kimemia said that all the candidates had agreed that they will not shift loyalty from the party even if they lose in the nominations.

He called on the Nyandarua residents to fully support the Jubilee administration as they have benefited from it as he pointed out the ongoing tarmacking of over 600 kilometres of roads around the county.