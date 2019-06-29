At least seven killed in Eldoret-Malaba road accident

Seven people were killed and seven others are nursing serious injuries following a road accident on Friday night along the Eldoret-Malaba road.

The accident involved a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle, a motorcycle and a truck.

The PSV collided head-on with the lorry killing 7 on the spot.

The magnitude of the accident visible from the wreckage left behind, after the matatu collided with a lorry after hitting a motorcycle.

The North Rift Sacco Shuttle is said to have been headed to Bungoma while the trailer was heading to Eldoret when the crash occurred.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a motorbike lost control and rammed into the on-coming matatu, leading to the collision with the truck.

The matatu is reported to have hit the motorcycle after the rider emerged from a nearby home and rode into the road unexpectedly.

The injured are currently admitted at Kakamega County Referral Hospital.