At least seven killed in Eldoret-Malaba road accident

Written By: Beth Nyaga
29

At least seven killed in Eldoret-Malaba road accident
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Seven people were killed and seven others are nursing serious injuries following a road accident on Friday night along the Eldoret-Malaba road.

The accident involved a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle, a motorcycle and a truck.

The PSV collided head-on with the lorry killing 7 on the spot.

Also Read  Starehe MP Jaguar to spend second night in police cells

The magnitude of the accident visible from the wreckage left behind, after the matatu collided with a lorry after hitting a motorcycle.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

The North Rift Sacco Shuttle is said to have been headed to Bungoma while the trailer was heading to Eldoret when the crash occurred.

Also Read  KWS impound 800 Kgs of bush meat in Burma Market

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a motorbike lost control and rammed into the on-coming matatu, leading to the collision with the truck.

Also Read  Over 4000 unlicensed gun holders given a week to surrender

The matatu is reported to have hit the motorcycle after the rider emerged from a nearby home and rode into the road unexpectedly.

The injured are currently admitted at Kakamega County Referral Hospital.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR