The Global Trade Center will change Nairobi’s skyline.

We’re just recuperating from such a crazy weekend! We participated in the fifth edition of #NairobaeIGTour this past weekend and it was everything and more. The tour was dubbed “New Perspectives” as that is what we gained from the 24 hour journey. Let’s break it down for you:

Our first stop was the Global Trade Centre (GTC).

We arrived at the Global trade center at approximately 0530hrs and went straight up to the 36th floor in order to catch the sunrise. We weren’t very successful owing to Saturday morning’s weather. It was about 16 degrees Celsius and very foggy. All in all viewing Nairobi from those heights was breathtaking.

GTC is the first high-end urban complex in East Africa located in the Westlands core business district in Nairobi, Kenya. With a total investment of more than US$400 million, covering an area of about 30,000 square meters and a total floor area of about 300,000 square meters.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The GTC towers contain the super five-star JW Marriott Hotel, a super high-rise office

tower, high-end commercial apartments, and an international boutique mall. It is Kenya’s benchmark urban complex project, the largest, and will become the highest landmark building complex in East Africa. It will change the city skyline of Nairobi, forever.

Later that evening, we returned to GTC and took a tour of the apartment complex. The apartment community is a 26-30-storey exclusive private club that offers life entertainment services such as a wine & cigar bar, a fitness center, private Cinema, etc. Everything was so high-class!

The project is estimated to be complete by the end of the year 2020.

Tell Us What You Think