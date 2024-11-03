Atalanta stun Serie A leaders Napoli

Atalanta brought Serie A leaders Napoli down to earth with a bump with a 3-0 victory on Sunday as Ademola Lookman grabbed two goals.

Napoli were hoping to open up a seven-point lead over Inter Milan who play later in the day but Atalanta stunned the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as they decisively ended the home side’s unbeaten run that stretched back to August 18.

Lookman pounced first in the 10th minute when Marten de Roon’s header fell for the London-born Nigerian international who beat Napoli ‘keeper Alex Meret from close range.

He doubled Atalanta’s lead with a superb curling shot just after the half-hour mark, but Napoli coach Antonio Conte was furious that his defence gave Lookman the space to shoot.

The home side created few chances and former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay hit the post with the best of them.

Mateo Retegui added a third goal for Atalanta in injury time, his 11th of the season, and the visitors were able to celebrate as they moved onto 22 points and into second place in the table.

Fiorentina joined Atalanta on 22 points after former Everton forward Moise Kean struck in the 41st minute to give his side a 1-0 win at Torino.