Atheists in Kenya want govt to ban public viewing of dead bodies

The Atheists in Kenya Society is calling upon the government to ban the practice of public viewing of the bodies of the deceased during funerals.

They say the practice is archaic, unhealthy and defunct.

In a statement Wednesday, the president of Atheists in Kenya Society Harrison Mumia says according to research, there are potential cognitive effects of having viewed a deceased body, something called “false recognitions”.

“This is when a person thinks they hear or see the deceased in the immediate environment, followed by the realization that the person is dead. These anomalous experiences can cause people to be afraid, sad, or even feel unhappy,” he said.

He said there are better ways to treat the dead, understand death and find closure.

He urged Kenyans to embrace cremation saying there is a need to create awareness of cremation so as to reduce the likelihood of cultural offense.

The remarks come as the public viewing of the body of the late retired President Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki enters the third and final day Wednesday.

The body of the retired president has been lying in state at Parliament Buildings since Monday to give Kenyans a chance to pay their last respects before the burial on Saturday at his Othaya home.

State funeral with full military honours and protocols being rendered and observed for the late President Mwai Kibaki will be held on Friday 29th April 2022 at Nyayo Stadium.