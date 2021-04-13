Atheists Society opposes Ngatia’s nomination for CJ position

The Atheists in Kenya Society has opposed the nomination of Fred Ngatia SC for the vacant position of Chief Justice even as interviews for the position entered the second day.

In a letter to Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Society President Harrison Mumia says while they recognize that Ngatia is a highly experienced counsel, he is likely to compromise Judicial independence.

“Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s disputed win in Presidential petitions filed by Raila Odinga in 2013 and 2017. It’s obvious that his personal interests are likely to be contrary to his loyalty to the Kenya public as Chief Justice,” Mumia says.

The Society says it has no confidence in Ngatia’s ability to safe guard the rights and freedoms of Kenyans to ensure equal protection for all.

“We are one year away from the general elections and it’s critical that we get a Chief Justice who will guarantee judicial independence of the Supreme Court,” The Society argues.

Ngatia is set to appear before the Judicial Service Commission on 20th Tuesday at 9am for his interview for the position.

The Commission received 13 applications for the position of the Chief Justice who is also the President of the Supreme Court, and shortlisted 10 candidates.

Justice Chitembwe Said Juma was the first to be interviewed after he appeared before the Commission on Monday 12th April, while Prof. Kameri Mbote Annie Patricia Gathiru, SC will appear before the Commission today, Tuesday 13th at 9am.

Others include Hon. Lady Justice Koome Martha Karambu, Hon. Mr. Justice Marete D.K. Njagi and Mr. Murgor Philip Kipchirchir, SC.