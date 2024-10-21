Athi Water receives license to operate Northern Collector Bulk Water Supply 

Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has officially been licensed by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) to operate the Northern Collector Bulk Water Supply System.

According to a statement this move marks a major milestone in Kenya’s efforts to improve access to clean, reliable and safe water.

The statement noted that the NCT project is set to transform water service provision for millions of residents in Nairobi and its surrounding counties.

The project, which includes the construction of a 12-kilometer Northern Water Collector Tunnel, the Kigoro Water Treatment Plant, and a 55-kilometer pipeline from Thika (Ndakaini) Dam to Gigiri, will deliver an additional 140 million liters of water per day to serve Nairobi and surrounding counties.

Areas such as Gatanga in Murang’a County, Gatundu, Githunguri, Ruiru, and Kiambu Urban in Kiambu County, as well as Ongata Rongai, Kitengela in Kajiado County, and Mavoko and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Machakos County are expected to experience a significant boost in water services.

“In recognition of the national significance of this project, the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) has granted AWWDA the official license to operate the Northern Collector Bulk Water Supply System, effective from September 30, 2024.” The statement reads.

Chairman of the AWWDA Board of Directors, Charles Karondo, emphasized the critical role this development plays in addressing water shortages that have long plagued the city and its environs: “This is not just a technical achievement; it is a game-changer for millions of people who have faced challenges accessing clean and safe water. With the operationalization of the NCT Bulk Water Supply System, we are not only enhancing water availability but also ensuring a future of sustainable water management.”

He noted that the benefits of the project go beyond just infrastructure as it is set to improve public health, promote economic growth, and transform the quality of life for families and businesses alike.

Similarly Karondo assured that, communities who previously lacked reliable access to clean water will experience reduced rationing and improvements in hygiene and overall well-being.

AWWDA reiterated its commitment to delivering on the promise of improved water services noting that it will continue to work closely with national and county governments, as well as local communities, to ensure that the benefits of the NCT Bulk Water Supply System are felt by all.