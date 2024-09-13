Athi Water Works Development Agency emerges 2nd best parastatal in Kenya

Athi Water Works Development Agency emerged the 2nd best in the recent Kenya Trak Research Survey on parastatal performance, with a 72.8% approval rating.

The achievement underscores the agency’s commitment to accountability, good governance, and the development of sustainable infrastructure projects across the country.

10,801 people participated in the survey, which was carried out between July 14 and August 31 of this year.

Of those, 73.2% said they had complete faith in the agency’s ability to carry out its functions.

Athi Water Works Development Agency is a key player in Kenya’s water and sanitation sectors and has been at the forefront of delivering transformative projects, including multi-billion-dollar bulk water supply projects like the Northern Collector Tunnel and Karimenu II Dam, and other initiatives focused on enhancing last-mile connectivity.

Speaking about service delivery, C.E.O. Engineer Joseph Kamau stressed that the agency remains dedicated to driving progress in the water and sanitation sectors with the mandate of ensuring water security for Nairobi and surrounding areas.

“We remain committed to the resolve to building sustainable infrastructure that improves the quality of life for millions, safeguards the environment, and contributes to the country’s socio-economic growth,” said Eng. Kamau. “As a government agency committed to service delivery for the people, we are aiming to increase water coverage for Nairobi residents from the current 76% to 85% by 2027,” Eng. Kamau concluded.