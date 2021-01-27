Athletes call for special desk at immigration

Kenyan Athletes have called on the Department of Immigration to have a special desk which will specifically issue and renew passports for them.

The athletes told Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed that many times they miss out on races especially in African countries due to lack of passports.

The athletes training at Belio training camp in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County said while athletes heading to Europe are lucky to be issued with passports urgently, those traveling to various African countries are not so lucky saying their cases are not treated as their colleagues heading abroad.

Speaking on behalf of athletes, 21km runner Edna Kimitei called on county governments to consider establishing a facility where they can get Covid-19 certificates which is a must before they travel outside the country.

“Currently we have to travel all the way to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret which is the only facility undertaking Covid-19 tests in the region yet most of the upcoming athletes cannot afford,” she said.

The CS promised to consider the athletes requests.She hailed the athletes for continually putting the country on the world map and said the government was doing all possible to facilitate their endeavors.

Mohamed had visited the camp which is one of those training athletes for the July Tokyo Olympics to motivate them and to assure them of the government’s support.