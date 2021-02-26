Athletes to remain in camp despite postponement of event

Kenya’s team for the Africa Cross Country Championships will remain in residential training camp despite the postponement of the Africa Cross Championships that was slated for March 6-7 in Lome, Togo.

The Confederation of African Athletics on Wednesday issued a statement postponing the event to a later date on request from the host country, Togo.

The African body cited the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the west African country as the reason that led to the postponement of the event for a second time.

Athletics Kenya (AK) President Lt Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei who confirmed the new development said they are now waiting for a final verdict on the fate of the biannual event.

“We received the communication from CAA yesterday and we do not have a clear date on when the event will be held and whether Togo will still host it. In the next few days we should have a clear decision from CAA,” said Tuwei.

He added, “At the moment, most of the African countries have already selected their teams for the event and they are already in camp. So our team will continue training at the Kigari Teachers Training Camp, as we wait for the final communication.”

Tuwei further indicated that there are standby nations ready to stage the event if Togo will not be in a position to proceed.

“You see we have to salvage the Championships because Cross Country is such an important race for athletes. Being an Olympic year, there is need to give the athletes opportunities to compete as much as possible,” he clarified.

The AK also urged the athletes not to be demoralized but instead go on with their normal training program as directed by their coaches.

The team of 42 athletes on Wednesday received their local allowances and were kitted on Thursday, a further indication the camp will go on.

“We had a team led by our senior vice president Paul Mutwii visiting the athletes on Wednesday, I am happy to report they were in high spirits. I wish they continue training as hard,” he stated

