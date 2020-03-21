Athletes training outside the country urged to self-quarantine

The Elgeyo Marakwet county emergency response committee has called on all athletes who are returning home after training outside the country to self-quarantine for 14 days as part of measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Area County Commissioner Dr. Ahmed Omar said the county had devised a form which would be available in all sub county headquarters on which the athletes were supposed to declare on their return and ensure they abide by the rules.

Addressing the press in Iten, the CC also instructed chiefs and their assistants to avail information on all foreigners training in the area saying there are quite a number residing especially in Keiyo North and South sub counties.

“The information is critical to this committee so that we can visit them and will also enable us know those who have come to the county in the recent past,” he said.

Dr. Omar added that for the committee to keep tabs with all people visiting the county, all sub county disaster response committees will be required to file daily reports on all people sleeping in hotels and lodgings in the county.

The County Executive Committee member in charge of Health Kiprono Chepkok said the county had banned, with immediate effect, the transportation of passengers in matatus where they sit facing each other.

“This mode of transport is very risky in terms of spreading the virus as the distance between the passengers is very close,” he said.

He added that for now as the country battles the spread of the virus, boda boda operators would be allowed to carry passengers without helmets saying since they were not properly sanitized they may be a mode of spreading the virus.

“We are also calling on the boda boda operators to ensure that they carry only one passenger at a time,” he said.

The CEC added that children under 10 years would not be allowed within hospital premises unless they were seeking treatment.

The County Commissioner urged all chiefs, assistant county commissioners and deputy county commissioners to ensure that all directives issued by the county committee were implemented to the letter.