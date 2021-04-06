Athletics Kenya to hold national relay trials Thursday

Athletics Kenya is set to hold national relay trials on 8th April so as to select a team that will represent the country at the forthcoming World Relay championship scheduled for Poland May 1st-2nd.

Athletics Kenya director of youth development Barnaba Korir, revealed that the association has written to the Sports Ministry seeking clearance to hold national trials this Thursday ahead of the 11th April deadline for submission of selected squads to the World Athletics.

According to Korir should they fail to get granted permission to hold the trials, they will be forced to withdraw from the championship altogether .

“We have written to the government to allow AK hold national relay trials on 8th of this month at the Nyayo national stadium, so as to pick a squad that will participate in the world relay championship, we hope that they{Sports Ministry} will grant us the permission. The world relay championship in Poland is crucial since it will provide a final opportunity to sprinters to qualify for the Olympic games, and also the selected athletes are supposed to be submitted to the World Athletics by 11th April ahead of the relays in May.If this doesn’t happen then we will be forced to pull out’’, Korir said

Korir who is also a member of Athletics Kenya Executive committee revealed that they are also looking forward to holding trials so as to select a team that will participate in forthcoming Africa Athletics Championship due June 1st-5th in Algeria.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, a fortnight ago, announced partial lockdown in five counties and banned sports activities as well as in person meeting so as to mitigate the spread of Corona Virus in the country.

