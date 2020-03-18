Athletics Kenya suspends all local athletics competitions indefinitely

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Athletics Kenya has suspended all local athletics competitions indefinitely and directed all athletics camps and clubs to be closed until further notice amid fears of corona virus.

The Athletics Kenya Track and Field weekend meeting set to be held in Embu this weekend and Kisumu on 4th and 5th of next month have been suspended. 

In a press statement AK urged athletes to continue with individual training programmes. 

AK  advised athletes and athletes support personnel who have travelled outside the country in the last 14 days to immediately self-quarantine for two weeks.

