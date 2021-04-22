Athletics Kenya masters, retired athletes urged to train for Masters Games

Athletics Kenya Masters athletes have been urged to continue training even after the Athletics World Masters games scheduled for July 2021 in Kansai Japan were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Athletics Kenya Masters second chairperson Sammy Ruto aka ‘Skylap’ called on the runners not to lose hope despite the pandemic’s negative impact on sports globally.

Speaking at Makutano Stadium in Kapenguria Town, Ruto said games were postponed due to COVID 19 restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus.

He reiterated that veteran athletes need to remain healthy and called on those in the Police, Prisons and KDF to continue with their training in readiness for the championship which he indicated could be held at another venue.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ruto represented Kenya in the 800 meters race during the World Junior games in Kingston Jamaica in 1982 winning a gold medal.

Ruto who is the Athletics Kenya Masters Coordinator in the North Rift region added that Athletics Kenya Masters is a class of the sport of athletics for veteran athletes in track and field, road running and cross-country running.

‘’The competitions feature five-year age groups beginning at age 35. Men as old as 105 and women in their 100s have competed in running, jumping, javelin and discus,” he said.

Skylap hinted that runners will be chosen to participate in the games in case the pandemic subsides.

“We need to safeguard the health of the runners. Veterans use a lot of energy when running with youngsters and that is why it was created. The winners are awarded like other runners,” said Ruto.

He said that the Masters/Veteran Athletic were mainly roadrunners adding that World Masters Athletics (WMA) is the worldwide governing body for Masters Athletics.

“It provides a global standard of rule modifications (based upon the international rules for the sport created by the World Athletics ) for athletes of a certain age. Each country governs its own affairs with an organizational governing body that is an affiliate to WMA,” Ruto said.

He gave a brief history of the games that’s a preserve of athletes whose career is in sunset.

“The first race was held in 1965 in Sweden, world masters, 1967 after 14 years the games came to Africa and first hosted in Algeria-Morocco. In 2018 Kenya participated in Malaga Spain games where we posted impressive results including winning gold medals,” he said.

Ruto who accompanied the runners to Tunisia in 2019 during 12th African games maintained that veteran runners should remain fit by continuing with practice noting that the 13th African games was to be held in Nairobi which was pushed to October, 2021.