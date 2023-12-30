Athletics Kenya mourns death of Uasin Gishu vice chairman Joseph Chemuren

Athletics community in Kenya has been thrown into mourning following the passing on of Uasin Gishu County,Atgletics Kenya vice chairman Joseph Chemuren.

The late Chemuren also served as athletics international technical official,ITO.

Athletics Kenya in a communique released Saturday eulogised the officialas one who served the sport with diligence saying his services to athletics will be missed.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned the passing on of Joseph Chemuren, who was until his demise an athletics International Technical Official’

The statement furthered: “The Late Joseph served in various Local, National, Area, Regional, Continental and International Athletics assignmants. He was a key pillar in technical aspects, offering technical advice during competitions”.