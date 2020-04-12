Athletics Kenya to create new calendar of events

Athletics Kenya will be forced to come up with a new calendar of events for the second phase of the year after World Athletics came up with new guidelines.

World Athletics called on its affiliates to host their national championships on the weekend of August 8-9, following the disruption of the international competition calendar by the coronavirus pandemic.

AK president Jackson Tuwei said it will be possible to host the National Championships on the proposed dates but that preparations will start much earlier.

The National Championships were due for May 8-10 at the Nyayo National Stadium but have since been postponed.

