Athletics Kenya Nominated for the Member Federation Award

Athletics Kenya, AK has been nominated for the Member Federation Award by the World Athletics.

The award seeks to recognize a Member Federation that has managed to deliver an uplifting athletics event, development event or other athletics achievement, in spite of the health and safety challenges it faced in 2020.

When the global Covid-19 pandemic shut down most of the sporting world in late March, World Athletics’ Member Federations were among the first to adapt to the new circumstances to ensure that the sport would continue to move forward and serve its athletes, fans and greater community.

“We all know the difficulties that sport has faced during the pandemic but many of our Member Federations have risen to that challenge brilliantly and we wanted to acknowledge some of the exceptional work they have done to ensure that our sport continues to thrive in these very testing times,’’ World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

Despite nationwide lock downs and other disruptions, Athletics Kenya, succeeded in organizing and staging the Kip Keino Classic, the first World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Africa. Kenyan athletes also competed well internationally, sweeping the team titles at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 with women’s winner, Peres Jepchirchir, breaking the women-only race world record.

Each Area Association was asked to nominate two Member Federations. A vote by the World Athletics Executive Board selected the six finalists, one from each Area Association.

Athletics Kenya will battle for the ward with six other federations which include: Athletics New Zealand, Palestine Athletic Federation, Nicaraguan Athletics Federation and Polish Athletics Association,

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2020 to be held virtually on Saturday 5 December and streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel, its Facebook page and via Twitter.

Meanwhile Athletics Kenya has announced plans to mark 70 years of existence on 5th December 2020 in Nairobi. The anniversary celebrations are some of the events announced by Athletics Kenya in their tentative 2020/21 calendar.

The association is expected to hold the national trials this weekend at Nyayo National stadium to select athletes who will take part in next year’s World Athletics Under 20 championship due in Nairobi in August.