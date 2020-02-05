Athletics Kenya postpone AK Lotto National Cross Country

Athletics Kenya (AK) has postponed the AK Lotto National Cross Country Championships scheduled for February 8th at the Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

The decision was made in honor of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

“Following the development, we at Athletics Kenya would like to join fellow Kenyans in mourning the former president, whose love for sports was immeasurable,” said AK.

“We have, therefore, decided to shelve our plans to host the AK Lotto National Cross Country Championships/Trials this weekend (February 8) at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. The event will now take place on February 15, 2020,” added AK.

The athletics body further urged athletics to continue training hard for the event saying in which they will select a team to the 2020 Africa Cross Country Championships set for Lome, Togo on 8th April.