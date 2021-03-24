Athletics Kenya postpones 2021 World Athletics Relay trials

Athletics Kenya(AK), has postponed the 2021 World Athletics relay trials that were scheduled for Saturday, 27th March, 2021.

The event was to be held this coming weekend at The Nyayo National Stadium, but has now been pushed to a later date.

In a communique, AK stated that: “we would like to inform the public that the Athletics Kenya Trials for 2021 World Athletics Relays scheduled for Saturday, 27th March, 2021 has been postponed.”

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this change and wish to request our athletes to continue with their individual training in preparation for the trials and consequent World Athletics Relays.” It further stated.

