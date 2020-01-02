Athletics Kenya to pick Tokyo Olympics marathon team early

Athletics Kenya says they will select a marathon team to the Tokyo Olympics Games early to give athletes picked ample time to focus on preparations.

Athletics Kenya chairman Jack Tuwei said many of the athletes who will be selected to the marathon team will compete in various races in April and there is need for good planning because, after April, there will be three months only left for preparations.

The Olympics marathon and race walk competitions will be hosted in the city of Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture, which is about 800 kilometres from Tokyo.

The shift of venue by the International Olympic Committee was prompted by the high temperatures expected in Tokyo during the Games in August.

The women’s marathon will be held on August 8 and the men’s race the following day.