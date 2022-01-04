Athletics: stage set for Agnes Tirop cross country memorial tour

Preparations to host the World Athletics Cross country tour at Lobo village in Uasin Gishu County are in top gear.

The 12th round of the gold level cross country meeting is set to be held on 12th February in Eldoret.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed said the tour which forms part of the 15 legs of the newly introduced cross country series affirms Kenya’s standing in World athletics.

‘’The Cross-Country tour is in recognition of Kenya’s status as an athletic powerhouse. As a Country, we boast of legendary Sports Men and women, including, the late Agnes Tirop, to whom this leg of the tour is named after’’.

The tour is named Agnes Jebet Tirop Memorial Cross Country to commemorate the late former world cross country champion Agnes Tirop who was murdered in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County in October last year.

‘’We remember Agnes Tirop for her tenacity and patriotism, and we continue to celebrate her legacy both on and outside the tracks. The Agnes Tirop Memorial Cross Country Tour, will therefore, contribute to creating awareness on our collective initiatives to protect our athletes’’, Amina said.

Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant Gen. {R} Jackson Tuwei said the tour ensured that every athlete at top level got exposure ‘’World athletics wanted to create a calendar of events that would guarantee opportunities to every athlete’’, he said.

Athletics Kenya is expected to hold national trials on 22nd of this month to select a squad that will feature in the tour. Athletes who compete in the 15 rounds of the Cross Country Tour meetings earn world cross country ranking points as well cash prizes.

The tour culminates in Serradilla Spain on 6th March 2022.