Athletics star Agnes Tirop has passed on

Two-time World Championship bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

We have learnt with utter shock and sadness the devastating news about the demise of our elite Olympian and world beating athlete, Agnes Tirop. ] She was Kenya's most prominent entrant for the 5000 meters at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Athletics pic.twitter.com/GmzLD6SqSQ — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) October 13, 2021

“Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track” part of Athletics Kenya statement read.

The 25-year-old won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m, also winning the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

The distance-runner represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics this summer in the 5,000m, where she finished fourth on 2 August this year.

Deeply saddened by the news that Agnes Tirop,the international long distance runner was cruelly murdered at her home in Iten,Elgeyo Marakwet County.I hope the police will quickly apprehend the perpetrators. My condolences to the family,colleagues&friends of Ms Tirop.May she RIP pic.twitter.com/cLqUMnklRD — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) October 13, 2021

Last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01 having finished an impressive second, timing 30:20 at the Valencia Half Marathon last week.

Tirop’s decorated CV also includes a World Cross Country title in 2015 during which she made history as the second youngest medalist at that level.

She also won the Africa Cross Country Championship in 2014 in Kampala, Uganda as well as the World Junior Cross Country Championship in 2013 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.