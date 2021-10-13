Athletics star Agnes Tirop has passed on

by Maxwell Wasike

Two-time World Championship bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

“Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track” part of Athletics Kenya statement read.

The 25-year-old won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m, also winning the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

The distance-runner represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics this summer in the 5,000m, where she finished fourth on 2 August this year.

Last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01 having finished an impressive second, timing 30:20 at the Valencia Half Marathon last week.

Tirop’s decorated CV also includes a World Cross Country title in 2015 during which she made history as the second youngest medalist at that level.

She also won the Africa Cross Country Championship in 2014 in Kampala, Uganda as well as the World Junior Cross Country Championship in 2013 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

 

  

