Athletics to light up Paris Olympic games for Kenyans from 1st August

The eagerly awaited athletics competition at this year’s Paris Olympic Games will finally get underway on Thursday, August 1st, with Samuel Gathimba as the only representative in the 21-kilometre walk race final.

Day two of athletics will see Raynold Kipkori, Timothy Cheruiyot, and Brian Komen will compete in the 1500m heats early in the afternoon, before paving the way for two current world record holders, Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet, and world silver medalist Margaret Chelimo who will compete in the 5000m round 1.

The 4x400m mixed relay team will then follow up with Boniface Mweresa, David Sanayek, Mercy Chebet, and Veronica Mutua, chasing for a slot in the final.

Bernard Kibet, Nicholas Kipkorir, and Daniel Mateiko will be the first Kenyans to chase medals on Friday night in the men’s 10,000-metre final.

Kenyan athletes will face stiff competition from defending champion Selemon Barega, the fastest athlete over the distance this year, and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

Team Kenya for athletics consists of 54 athletes who will compete in 20km walking race,Javelin, 100m, 400m, 400m hurdles men, and 800m, 1500m, 3,00m, and 5,000m. 10,000m and marathon events for both men and women, as well as the 4x400m mixed relay.

Kenya will be defending four titles, two in track (800 m men and 1500 m women), and both marathon races in this year’s edition.