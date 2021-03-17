Atlanta shootings: Asian women among eight killed at three spas

Written By: BBC

Two of the spas were across the road from each other in Atlanta

Eight people, many of them women of Asian descent, have been killed in shootings at spas in the US state of Georgia.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Police said the shootings took place at a massage parlour in Acworth, a suburb north of Atlanta, and two spas in the city itself.

South Korea later confirmed that four of the victims were of Korean descent.

Officials said a 21-year-old man had been arrested and was believed to be the suspect in all of the attacks.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

No motive has yet been established.

Also Read  300,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rolled out in Somalia

However, hate crimes against Asian-Americans have spiked in recent months, fuelled by rhetoric that blames them for the spread of Covid-19.

In an address last week, President Joe Biden condemned “vicious hate crimes against Asian-Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.”

The first shooting happened at about 17:00 (21:00 GMT) on Tuesday at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Cherokee County.

Also Read  China to provide COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers

Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt Jay Baker said two people died at the scene and three were taken to hospital, where two more died. He later confirmed that the victims were two Asian women, a white woman and a white man, and that a Hispanic man had been wounded.

Less than an hour later, police were called to a “robbery in progress” at Gold Spa in north-east Atlanta.

“Upon arrival, officers located three females deceased inside the location from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement.

Also Read  Moderna starts Covid-19 vaccine trials for children under 12 years

While there, officers were called to a spa across the street, called Aromatherapy Spa, where they found another woman shot dead.

Police quoted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said that all four Atlanta victims were Asian women.

Investigators who had studied CCTV footage then released images of a suspect near one of the spas. Police said that, after a manhunt, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240km) south of Atlanta.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR