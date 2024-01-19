Atletico beat Real Madrid 4-2 in Copa Del Rey

Atletico Madrid secured passage to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey as extra-time strikes from Antoinne Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme were enough to earn them a 4-2 over local rivals Real Madrid in Metropolitano Stadium, played on Thursday night.

The Los Rojiblancos went ahead in the 39th minute as a cross from Rodrigo de Paul was headed by Rudiger onto the path of Samuel Lino who pounced from close range to score past the unfortunate Andriy Lunin.

The Los Blancos would get on level terms six minutes later, as a free-kick from Luka Modric was diverted by Jan Oblak into his own net.

The game would maintain the same intensity in the second half, as a howler from Real’s keeper; Andriy Lunin saw him parry the ball to an on- rushing Alvaro Morata who slotted into an empty net to give Atleti the lead.

With nine minutes on the clock brilliant play from Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham saw the ball work its way to an unmarked Joselu, whose goal sent the game to extra time.

Real Madrid would be the architect of their own downfall, as Vini lost control of a back-tracking ball, which fell kindly at the feet of French International Griezmann who ran and blasted a shot from a difficult angle to set the score at 3-2.

Memphis Depay set-up academy player Rodrigo Riquelme who settled the tie in the 116th minute.