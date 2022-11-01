Atletico Madrid dumped out of Europe as Porto top Group B

Atletico Madrid have been knocked out of Europe altogether courtesy of a 2-1 defeat to Porto, who go through to the Champions League last 16 as Group B winners.

First-half goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio secured all three points for the hosts in an entertaining contest at the Estadio do Dragao, with Ivan Marcano’s own goal in second-half stoppage time proving scant consolation for Atletico.

Porto and Club Brugge had already secured their place in the last 16 prior to Tuesday’s matches, but the Portuguese outfit’s victory, coupled with a goalless draw between Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen, sees Porto leapfrog the Belgian side to win Group B.

Atletico, meanwhile, needed to match or better Leverkusen’s result in order to at least salvage a Europa League spot after Christmas, but their third defeat of the group stage condemned Diego Simeone’s side to bottom spot.

They won’t be competing in Europe for the remainder of the season, having won just one group stage game in the Champions League.

Atletico, who are currently third in La Liga, will be hoping to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League with a top four finish.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...