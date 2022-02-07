‘Atomic Habits’; The book going viral in Nairobi

You can buy Atomic Habits at any bookshop in Nairobi.

Written by James Clear, one of the world’s leading experts on habit formation, Atomic Habits is currently taking Nairobi book aficionados by storm.

Originally published in 2018, Atomic Habits has been hailed as the most comprehensive and practical guide on how to create good habits and break bad ones. The main premise of the book is that people who have trouble changing bad habits aren’t the problem. It proposes that the problem is their system.

“Bad habits repeat themselves not because you don’t want to change but because you have the wrong system for change. This is one of the core philosophies of Atomic Habits: You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems. In this book, you’ll get a proven plan that can take you to new heights,” reads the book’s summary in part.

The book promises to reshape the way people think about progress and success and give its readers the tools and strategies they need to transform their habits, no matter what they are.

How it became a Nairobi favourite is unclear but it is a well-known fact that Marathon Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge gives the book some credit for his success.

“Atomic Habits taught me about the importance of small habits, consistency, timekeeping, self-discipline, good planning, and preparation. All valuable lessons that help me to achieve my goals,” Kipchoge said of the book.

The book is currently available to buy in various Nairobi bookshops for approximately KSh. 2,090.