Atsango and Ndirangu shine at Karen during Lady Captain’s Prize tourney

Atsango Lwande and Ndirangu Kariuki were crowned winners of the Lady Captain’s Prize at Karen Country and Golf Club.

The occasion marked the end of Betty Gacheru’s one year tenure as the Lady Captain, with the winning Atsango set to take over.

Atsango had a comfortable 45 points win with a three-point gap ahead of Njeri Gitau who finished second on 42 points as Muthoni Muturi settled for a third-place finish with 41 points.

However, it was a close call for the men as Kariuki beat Kibe Mwangi on countback after both carded 44 points. It was a case of countback again for the third place as both Alastair Campbell and William Mayiani returned 41 points, with Mayiani clinching the third spot.

The day also celebrated overall performance, with Kate Ngotho winning the prestigious GOTY (Golfer of the Year) Trophy with a total of 30.50 points. Her consistent performance throughout the season has established her as a standout at the club.

Speaking at the event, the outgoing Lady Captain Betty Gacheru expressed her gratitude for the chance to serve at the club the past year.

“Being Lady Captain has been a humbling and deeply rewarding experience. I have learnt to be more patient and more engaging. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together the past year, and I look forward to seeing our club reach new heights. This occasion has been a testament of what we have built and continue to build at this great club. Thank you for making this experience so memorable. As I conclude my tenure as Lady Captain, I am deeply grateful for the support that each of you has shown. It has been an incredible journey to witness the growth, resilience, and achievements of our members,” she stated.

Pettie Ndolo’s 69 points saw her win the eclectic gross category ahead of Louisa Gitau and Kate Ngotho who scored 70 and 72 gross respectively. In the net category, Lucy Gakinya beat Ngotho on countback after both carded 51 points, with Ndolo settling for third with 52 Nett.

In the junior category, Muthoni Kioi finished on 39 points ahead of Mugambi Mbugua and Tyler Belyon who both finished on 35 points as Mbugua went on to win on countback.

Junior golfer Hazel Kuria and Emmanuel Agengo had the longest drives while Dorcas Mbalanya and Arimi Kimathi hit nearest to the pin.