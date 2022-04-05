Attack on Raila’s chopper was planned, CS Matiang’i says

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has reveled that the attack on ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu was planned by a section of politicians.

Matiang’i says, the greatest challenge Kenya faces during elections is voter bribery and renting of crowds to cause violence, something he says if not addressed could drag the Country into anarchy.

The CS said investigations on the attack are at an advanced stage and those found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Tuesday morning appeared before investigators at the DCI headquarters to record their statements on the attack.

Junet said they had furnished the DCI with relevant information regarding the attack and urged the investigators to expedite on the matter.

This even as Kalenjin elders apologized to Raila following the incident and called for tolerance among competing politicians.

Meanwhile CS Matiang’i who spoke while he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security said ongoing cases of insecurity in north rift is political instigated.

He said the same is caused by proliferation of illegal firearms attributed to porous borders in south Sudan, High levels of illiteracy, Historical land disputes between the Pokot and Turkana as well as underdevelopment.

And while the CS said the Government remains committed to develop the region, he said they have sent additional security officers to help flush out the bandits.

He said residents are still reluctant to surrender firearms but the Government has intensified surveillance in the area.