Atwa calls on Kenyans to make right decisions in upcoming polls

Businessman Paul Okwara Atwa has called upon Kenyans to make right decisions by electing visionary and servant oriented leaders during the August 2022 elections.

Atwa who has already declared his candidature for Matungu Parliamentary seat in the upcoming polls has said Kenya deserves better choices in terms of those expected to represent their interest and advocate for their wellbeing.

“What happened recently at the Parliament during Political Parties Ammendment Bill was uncalled for and lacked decorum and professionalism expected of leaders.I want you to evaluate the current legislators and make informed decisions in the upcoming General Elections. Let’s elect people who will serve our interests and not push their self gains”

As in the rest of the world, 2021 has not been the best of years for democracy in Africa as Kenya welcomes a new election year with bad memories of past presidential polls that resulted in violence.

Today, as the country stares down the barrel of yet another election, Atwa believes there are reasons to look forward to optimistic good tidings with economic growth to rescue dying sectors in what has rendered many jobless.

Speaking at St Paul’s Mungore ACK Church in Matungu sub-county,he further urged electoral body Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to prepare sufficiently in a bid to conduct a credible and fair exercise set for eight month’s time.

“Campaigns have started taking shape and I urge all the aspirants to maintain peace as they seek for votes from the electorate. As for IEBC,Kenya’s future relies on them and they should strive to deliver a free and verifiable process.There’s no shortcut about it.Regardless of the outcome, we should work with whoever is elected but hopefully Kenyans would not dissapoint in giving us best leaders ” added Atwa.

Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo is expected to defend Matungu Parliamentary seat after winning March 5 by-election following the death performer MP Justus Murunga in November 2020.

Kenyans ushered in the New Year 2022 with hope and anxiety, with many remaining optimistic for a better year ahead despite the new normal brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.