Atwoli appointed member of Social Health Authority for 3 years

Beth Nyaga
Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been appointed a member of the Social Health Authority.

In a gazette notice dated November 22, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha appointed Atwoli to serve for three years.

Nakhumicha said the COTU boss will start his role effective November 22.

Others who were appointed include Dr Zakayo Kariuki Gichuki and Jacinta Kathamu Mutegi.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) of the Social Health Insurance Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Health appoints-under paragraph (e)- Zakayo Kariuki Gichuki (Dr.), Under paragraph (h) (ii) Jacinta Kathamu Mutegi, under paragraph (h) (iv)- Francis Atwoli as members of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 22nd November 2023,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has also appointed Dr Timothy Olweny as the chairperson of the Social Health Authority for a period of three years with effect from 22nd November 2023.

 

