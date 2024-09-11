Atwoli backs striking airport workers amid flight disruptions at JKIA

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged striking airport workers to remain patient as he meets with management to seek a speedy resolution to their grievances.

Speaking during a visit to the airport on Wednesday morning, Atwoli expressed solidarity with the workers, blaming the government for failing to address their concerns in time.

“We support this strike because the government has failed to address the workers’ concerns,” Atwoli said, accusing “arrogant ministers” of exacerbating the situation.

He noted that he had sought clarity from government officials months ago but received no proper response.

“This could have been avoided if the union had been consulted, but certain Cabinet Secretaries failed to take action, leading to this outcome,” he added.

The strike, which began on Tuesday night, has caused major disruptions at Kenya’s airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Only arriving flights are being processed, while outbound passengers remain stranded, with many seen sitting on their luggage or making frantic phone calls, unsure of their next steps.

Long queues have formed as travellers struggle to get assistance, with both domestic and international flights impacted.

In response, Jambojet and Kenya Airways have suspended all flights to and from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), a key hub for East Africa.

KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema has urged travellers to make alternative plans due to the ongoing disruptions.

The strike comes just a day after the High Court temporarily halted the proposed leasing of JKIA, following a suit filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Atwoli, in a final message to the workers, urged them to remain calm, promising updates after his meeting with management.

“Please be patient. I’m going into a meeting now and will return with updates in a few hours,” he assured them.