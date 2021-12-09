Atwoli calls on KPA workers to oppose SRC proposed four years ‘CBA’

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli is calling on all Dock Workers Union members to oppose the four year deal as fronted by their employer the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

In a statement Thursday, Atwoli says in so doing so, they must demand that KPA”s management and SRC registers and implement the two years salary increment deal as earlier on proposed by officials of the Dock Workers Union.

“The four years “CBA” as proposed by the SRC is not only a Trojan horse but also unconstitutional, illegal, unfair and exploitative. This is because the duration span for any CBA, as per the International Standards, recommended by ILO and adopted by member states, is two years,” he said.

He noted that the reason why a CBA must have a span of two years is because of the budgeting readjustments which are occasioned by the annual data collected by governments on the economic performance, which have a huge implication on the Consumer Price Index and thus changes in the cost of living by varying the prices of essential commodities like petrol, oil, and foodstuffs.

“It is, therefore, exploitative, immoral and ill-advised for the SRC and the management of the KPA to go against international standards and basic labour and human rights by proposing a four years deal that will ultimately see KPA workers suffer and their economic and labour rights curtailed taking in mind that the readjustments of their salaries will take a longer time to reflect the economic changes and realities,” he added.

The SG at the same time, called upon parliament, through the Labour Committees, to outlaw the four years CBAs as it violates labour rights and goes against set, accepted and practised international standards.

He said a CBA must be two years for it to be reviewed from time to time so as to cater for changes in the economic performance.

“ If anything, any deal that spans for more than 2 years stops being a CBA to become a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and thus workers must continue demanding for a CBA if the employer deems it fit to have both. If the Dock Workers are not going to be united and reject the proposed deal by SRC, they are going to be exploited, harassed and their economic freedoms and rights curtailed by their employer.” Noted Atwoli.