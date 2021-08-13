Atwoli elected to chair Global Workers Awareness Fund in Sydney

Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has been elected the chairperson of the Global Workers Awareness Fund based in Sydney, Australia.

Atwoli will serve for a three-year term and is expected to travel to Sydney for his acceptance speech.

Through a statement by COTU Deputy Secretary-General Benson Okwaro, the workers union said Atwoli was elected during Friday’s elections which were carried out by delegates.

The delegates after electing him said that Atwoli’s dedication and years of selfless service are key attributes towards the chairing and management of the funds.

In addition, they said that he was the favourite candidate for the position, considering that he is the longest-serving member of the International Labour Organisation, which coordinates Africa and Asia workers.

The sole objective of the Global Workers Awareness Fund is to create awareness on social, economic, and political issues.

The recent election by Atwoli comes after he was re-elected for the fourth time as a member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) governing body in Geneva, Switzerland.