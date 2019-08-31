COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called on Kenyans to participate in the ongoing Kenya national population and housing census saying the exercise was crucial in aiding government to plan and make key policy decisions to spur growth.

At the same time the COTU boss castigating leaders inciting Kenyans against the process calling them enemies of development.

The COTU boss says the process is important for long term plan on shared resources.

The trade Unionist who was speaking in his home shortly after being counted reminded Kenyans that census was their constitutional right that should not be ignored.

Elsewhere, a section of leaders from Isiolo County are calling for an extension of the census exercise saying majority of residents are yet to be enumerated.

Led by former Isiolo County assembly speaker Mohamed Tupi, the leaders decried limited resources and personnel that has left some people unreached.

In Taita Taveta County, locals lament that improved family planning in the region has reduced their numbers which they believe will significantly affect resource allocation in the area when the government begins to do so.