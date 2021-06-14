Atwoli re-elected as member of ILO governing body

Central Organization of Trade Unions, COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been re-elected for a record fourth time back as a Member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body in Geneva, Switzerland during the on-going 109th Virtual Session of the International Labour Conference, ILC.

This means he will continue representing the continent on highest decision making organ, in the world, on human and labour rights.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) is a United Nations agency devoted to promoting social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights, pursuing its founding mission that labour peace is essential to prosperity.

Today, the ILO helps advance the creation of decent work and the economic and working conditions that give working people and business people a stake in lasting peace, prosperity and progress.

The ILO was created in 1919, as part of the Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I, to reflect the belief that universal and lasting peace can be accomplished only if it’s based on social justice.

In 1946, the ILO became a specialized agency of the United Nations. Its unique tripartite structure gives an equal voice to workers, employers and governments providing a unique platform for promoting decent work for all workingmen and women.

The ILO Governing Body is the Executive Body of the International Labour Organization that meets three times a year, in March, June and November, heretofore in Geneva, to make decisions on ILO policy, decide the agenda of the International Labour Conference, and adopt the Programmes and Budget of the Organization for submission to the Conference, over and above electing the Director-General.

Atwoli, who was among the candidates that received the highest number of votes globally, will now be charged with the responsibility of representing the interests of workingmen and women on the African Continent for the four-year period of 2021-2024 on this important main decision making body of the ILO as far as the world of work is concern.

At the same time, Atwoli has now left a mark as the first member of the ILO Governing Body to be re-elected for a record four times consecutively to the Governing Body.

“As COTU (K) we take great pride in associating with Atwoli and for his leadership, mentorship and guidance. Indeed, the person of Atwoli commands a lot of reverence and admiration internationally considering his firm leadership and commitment to the plight of the workers globally.” Deputy Secretary General, COTU, Benson Okwaro

“On behalf of COTU (K)’s Executive Board, and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate the COTU(K) Secretary General, Dr. Francis Atwoli, for his reelection to this important decision making body. We wish him Godspeed in his role.” He added