Atwoli: Ruto misleading Kenyans for selfish gains

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has renewed his tirade against Deputy President William Ruto saying he is misleading Kenyans for own political gains.

Speaking in Kajiado Central at a traditional ceremony of Ilrkileku morans graduating into young elders, Atwoli said that those opposing BBI and giving conditions to support proposals as contained in the document are just focused on dividing Kenyans.

He accused Ruto of using suspect proceeds to blindfold desperate youths with wheelbarrows to achieve his schemes.

The COTU boss who has been vocal in supporting the Building Bridges Initiative report said those opposing the document feared being curtailed by stringent measures against corruption as spelt in the report.

He was accompanied by politician Peter Kenneth, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Senator Judith Pareno, Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko and Kajiado Central Mp Elijah Memusi.

The leaders rallied the Maasai community to support the report saying it has presented answers to the question of youth unemployment.